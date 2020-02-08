FORT WORTH, Texas — Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as No. 3 Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season, beating TCU 60-46 on Saturday for coach Bill Self's 700th career victory.

Azubuike, who had his 10th double-double this season, had five dunks in a 13-3 run in the first half that put the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12) ahead to stay.

Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists as Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.

Desmond Bane had 20 points for TCU (13-10, 4-6), which has lost five in a row. RJ Nembhard had 11 points and PJ Fuller 10. Kevin Samuel was scoreless but had 10 rebounds.

Six weeks after his 57th birthday, Self became the second-youngest coach in NCAA history to reach 700 wins. Bobby Knight was 56 when he got his 700th win.

Self is 700-214 in 27 seasons overall, including his time at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03). He is 493-109 in his 17th season with the Jayhawks.

The go-ahead run by Kansas, part of a longer 20-5 spurt when the Horned Frogs missed eight shots in a row during a scoring drought of more than 6 1/2 minutes, started with a game-tying dunk by Azubuike before Dotson had a steal and a breakaway layup.

The next four baskets for the Jayhawks were dunks by Azubuike for an 18-11 lead midway through the first half. When he had another rim-rattling basket with 1:38 left, Kansas led 26-13.

Nembhard got the Frogs to within 44-40 with seven minutes left on a 3-pointer that capped a 10-2 run. That spurt included Nembhard's ally-oop pass to Fuller for a flying layup after Dotson's bad pass.

But Kansas scored 12 in a row after that, seven by Dotson.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks got off to a slow start, missing their first eight shots. But they were down only 6-4 when Azubuike made a layup almost five minutes into the game.

TCU: Since starting 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time, the Horned Frogs have lost seven of eight games overall, including a loss at Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

UP NEXT

Kansas is at No. 13 West Virginia on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks won 60-53 at Morgantown in their Big 12 opener on Jan. 4.

TCU plays at Texas Tech on Monday night, three weeks after the Horned Frogs beat the then-No. 18 Red Raiders 65-54 at home.