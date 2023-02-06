Texas Kansas Basketball

Texas forward Dylan Disu, right, knocks the ball away from Kansas guard Joseph Yesufu, left, during the first half of a game Monday in Lawrence, Kansas.

 Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 9 Kansas held on after blowing a 14-point first-half lead to beat fifth-ranked Texas 88-80 on Monday night.

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ Adams finished with 10, helping the Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) overcome an off night from Jalen Wilson. The league’s leading scorer battled foul trouble and was held to two points, ending his streak of 25 straight double-figure games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.