Japan Sony Honda

Izumi Kawanishi, left, the Sony executive who became Chief Operating Officer at Sony Mobility and Chief Executive Yasuhide Mizuno pose for a photo during a news conference Thursday in Tokyo. 

 Associated Press

TOKYO — A new electric car company that brings together two big names in Japanese business, Honda and Sony, officially kicked off Thursday.

The electric vehicle from Sony Honda Mobility Inc. will go on sale in 2025, with deliveries coming first in the U.S. in early 2026, and in Japan later that year, Chief Executive Yasuhide Mizuno told reporters. Pre-orders start 2025.

