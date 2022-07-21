Capitol Riot Investigation

Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, are sworn in as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack holds a hearing on Thursday at the Capitol in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead "pouring gasoline on the fire" by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.

The next day, he declared anew, "I don't want to say the election is over." That was in a previously unaired outtake of a speech he was to give, shown at Thursday night's prime-time hearing of the House investigating committee.

