When James Aldridge moved from Mississippi to St. Joseph, he learned early on how to put his all into his work.

“It started with my dad. He would tell me, ‘if you get a job, be on time, do the best you can and everything else will take care of itself,” Aldridge said.

After celebrating 40 years of service at Deluxe Truck Stop, the company decided to help Aldridge acquire a pickup truck for his longtime dedication. But, to say the gesture is the culmination would fail to tell the story of how he got to this point.

In 1980, owner of Deluxe Truck Stop, Bob Wollenman, recalled Aldridge being quite adamant inquiring about a job there when Aldridge would stop by to purchase gasoline every so often. Wollenman kept telling him to keep coming by and one will open up eventually. Then of course, when Aldridge got his opportunity, he was all in.

“He has been in since 1980 with just that attitude,” Wollenman said. “James has been the one that’s shouldered up here and been the example for all the rest of the people to learn from.”

The job — which Aldridge took upon himself to master by becoming as efficient as possible — was not easy at first. He washed trailers inside and out outside and, for the first 23 years, faced some harsh conditions in the winter time. With icicles hanging from his beard and his Carhartt coat stiff as a board, Wollenman said, he never complained once.

Aldridge trusted the process knowing that the days of having to endure those conditions wouldn’t be forever.

“He would say, ‘Stick with me, James,’” Aldridge said Wollenman told him. “‘We’re going to get a building up. Just stick with me, James.’”

Surely enough, a building was eventually erected and though the work became a lot easier once it was indoors, the approach to the job remained the same.

Having worked at one place for so long, Aldridge saw the Wollenman kids grow up. He became almost an “uncle-like” figure. Nick Wollenman has known Aldridge since he was a child. When the journey of his endeavors had circled him back to the family business, he said James was still the same old James. He says even the younger employees try to keep up with the polished veteran.

“We used to have a guy who would always want to race James. It didn’t matter what it was. It didn’t matter what the trailer was, James was always rinsing off the side, waving at him. He was done,” Nick Wollenman said.

In 2013, when Deluxe Truck Stop became a 24-hour operation and word of overnight shifts for trailer washing needed to be filled, Aldridge was the first one to step up. Since then, he’s worked 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. shifts with no reservations and takes time to talk to all of the truckers and other customers who come through any chance he gets.

St. Joseph was where Aldridge met his wife and it’s where his kids reside. He says this is home and he likes it in St. Joe. He hopes to give at least a couple more years of service and only because he couldn’t see himself doing anything else at the moment.

“I think it really keeps me going, waking up knowing you got a job to go to,” Aldridge said. “It’s kind of like exercise. If I was sitting around, I don’t think I’d be happy.”