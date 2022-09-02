APTOPIX Water Woes Mississippi

Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments displays contaminated water in her kitchen Thursday in Jackson, Mississippi. 

 Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — Water pressure continued to improve in Mississippi's capital city Friday as repairs continued at a long-troubled water plant, but some in the city of 150,000 still had little or no water flowing from taps, officials said.

And there was a new concern: Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said success in increasing the water pressure could strain the city's aging water pipes.

