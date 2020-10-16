Brody Jackson of St. Joseph recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Brody is a member of Troop 235, sponsored by Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church.

Eagle is the highest and most-coveted award in all of scouting, and it is the last major step in the advancement program for a Boy Scout. It is at this point scouting has achieved its purpose in the building of character, in the training for leadership and in the practice of service. The final obligation of an Eagle Scout is service.

Before a young man becomes an Eagle Scout, he must plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project for a religious institution, school or community.

Brody’s Eagle project was a erecting a flag pole at Heritage Softball Complex. As a demonstration of leadership, Brody planned the work, organized the personnel needed and then directed the project to its completion.

Brody is the son of Brian and Janice Jackson and is a senior at Central High School.