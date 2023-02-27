Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras and pitcher Miles Mikolas shake hands during spring training baseball practice on Feb. 15 in Jupiter, Florida. 

 Associated Press

By the time Cubs outfielder Brennen Davis actually saw a pitch from Arizona’s Joe Mantiply, the count was already at a ball and a strike.

Both the hitter and pitcher were penalized at the start of Davis’ at-bat to lead off the top of the third inning of Monday’s spring training game, the latest odd twist in baseball’s speed-up rules. After Mantiply entered the game as a reliever, he took too long to throw his warmup pitches; then Davis was too slow to get ready for the pitch.

