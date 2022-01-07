Previous natural disasters have shown everyone how unpredictable the fallout from storms and other weather events can be.
For example, drone footage of areas ravaged by hurricanes or tornados often shows a few seemingly untouched homes in a sea of properties that were leveled or damaged beyond repair.
Such footage shows how much damage natural disasters can do and underscores the importance of preparation to surviving potentially deadly storms.
In recognition of that importance, the American Red Cross advises everyone to prepare a disaster supplies kit that they can utilize should they need to evacuate their homes.
The Red Cross recommends including the following items in the kit and storing them in an easy-to-carry container, such as a backpack or duffel bag.
Water: Include one gallon of water per person per day and store it in sealed, unbreakable containers. Date each container and replace it every six months.
Food: Maintain a supply of nonperishable packaged or canned food. Store a non-electric can opener with the food.
Clothing: Include a change of clothing as well as rain gear and sturdy shoes.
Sleeping essentials: Pack a blanket or sleeping bag for each member of the family.
First aid kid and prescription medications: If necessary, individuals can speak with their physicians in advance of their regionÕs storm season to request their prescriptions are updated so they can more easily get their medicine should they run out while they are away from home.
Eyeglasses: Pack an extra pair of eyeglasses should an existing pair be lost or broken while away from home.
Battery-powered electronics: Pack a battery-powered radio and flashlight and plenty of extra batteries as well.
Extra set of car keys
Medical lists: Include a list of family physicians for each individual in the supply kit. In addition, document the style and serial number of medical devices such as pacemakers.
Disaster supplies kits can help individuals and their families safely navigate the initial aftermath of potentially deadly storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.