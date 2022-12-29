Israel Politics

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government Thursday in Jerusalem. 

 Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday returned to power for an unprecedented sixth term as Israel's prime minister, taking the helm of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country's 74-year history.

The swearing-in ceremony capped a remarkable comeback for Netanyahu, who was ousted last year after 12 consecutive years in power. But he faces numerous challenges, leading an alliance of religious and far-right parties that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate Israel's closest allies.

