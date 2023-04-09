UFC 287 Mixed Martial Arts

Israel Adesanya, left, and Alex Pereira fight in their middleweight title match during the UFC 287 event at the Kaseya Center on Saturday in downtown Miami. 

 Associated Press

MIAMI — Israel Adesanya wanted a quick rematch after a November loss to Alex Pereira stripped him of the 185-pound championship belt he’d held since 2019.

Five months later in UFC 287 in Miami early Sunday, Adesanya dropped the middleweight champion Pereira with two right hands, then raised his fists in triumph as he took back his middleweight championship belt and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history.

