KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Isimat-Mirin tapped in to an empty net from point-blank range to give Sporting a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time. Johnny Russell's corner kick was punched away by goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau but Khiry Shelton flicked a header back toward the net and Isimat-Mirin put it away.
Kansas City, No. 3 seed from the Western Conference, plays second-seeded Seattle or No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake in the conference semifinals.
Dániel Sallói played an arcing cross that passed the far post before Zusi made a sliding one-touch pass to Shelton, who side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute.
Cristian Dájome converted from the penalty spot in the 39th after Sporting's Luis Martins was called for a hand-ball in the area to make it 1-1.
Zusi blasted a rising shot from 25 yards out to cap the scoring in the in the 58th minute.
