Chemical Weapons

Control room supervisor Lance Pappas consults a video monitor inside the Umatilla Chemical Agent Disposal Facility outside Hermiston, Oregon in 2004. 

 Associated Press

The United States has finished destroying the last of its stock of chemical weapons, marking the end of a 26-year period during which it frequently condemned other states for maintaining and using chemical weapons while continuing to keep a stockpile of such weapons for itself.

The use of chemical weapons on the battlefield has been illegal since 1925, and the United States in 1997 ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention, which committed it to destroying its existing chemical weapons.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.