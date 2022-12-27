Congress approves new election rules in Jan. 6 response

Then-President Donald Trump talks on the phone to Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office of the White House on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021.

 Associated Press

The tax records of Donald Trump, details of which were released on Dec. 21, 2022, show the former president used the same aggressive measures to avoid paying high taxes while in office as he did during his business career. Indeed, he paid zero tax in 2020 – the last full year of his presidency – according to figures released by the House Ways and Means Committee in one of its last moves under Democratic control. The panel plans to release redacted versions of six years’ worth of tax returns soon.

The Conversation has been covering Trump’s taxes since he began his run for the presidency in 2015. These articles from our archive, all published in the run-up to the 2020 election, explore tax-paying ethics, problems with the U.S. tax code and why the working poor are audited almost as much as the rich.

The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

