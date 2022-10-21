IRS-401k Contributions

A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building May 4 in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky

Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year.

The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That’s up from $20,500 this year.

