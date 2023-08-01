Iowa State-Gambling Football

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers during a break in action against Kansas in the second half of a game in 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas.

 Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game, and was charged Tuesday with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling.

The criminal complaint said Dekkers placed 366 online bets worth more than $2,799. According to documents, those bets included 26 Iowa State athletic events and a 2021 football game with Oklahoma State when Dekkers was a backup. He did not play in the game, which Iowa State won 24-21.

