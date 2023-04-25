Open Records Iowa

Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address on Jan. 13 in Des Moines, Iowa. 

 File photo | Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers have passed a sweeping education bill limiting instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation, requiring school administrators to notify parents if a student asks to use a new name or pronouns, and removing books depicting sex acts.

The Senate approved the bill Wednesday night and the House passed it Thursday, the Des Moines Register reported. It now goes to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature.

