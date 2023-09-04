Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in drowning death of his newborn Associated Press Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT DODGE, Iowa — An Iowa man on Friday was sentenced to 50 years in prison in the drowning death of his newborn baby.Police say the Fort Dodge, Iowa man and the baby’s mother drowned the newborn in a bathtub and hid the body in November 2022, KCCI-TV reported.The father in July pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and abuse of a corpse. He must serve 20 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.The baby’s mother pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She has been sentenced to 50 years in prison with a chance for parole at 35 years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Security And Public Safety × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Child abuse prevention can start in class Public Safety Iowa man dies after Nodaway County motorcycle crash Local News St. Joseph libraries promoting heart health Local News Labor Day celebrations underway More Local News → 1:35 Hot and breezy start to the week 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
