DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature will convene Monday with Republicans holding large majorities and promising an agenda that could include tax cuts and changes to voting, gun and school attendance laws.

Republicans, who in November expanded their majority in the House and maintained their edge in the Senate, said they see the election as an affirmation that voters support the conservative actions they have taken since winning full control of the Legislature in 2016.

The GOP to-do list is expected to include efforts to reduce taxes, make changes to voting rules, further expand gun rights and require in-school attendance despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The 150 lawmakers will gather in the Statehouse with no mask requirements and rules that do not require disclosure of a positive COVID-19 test. Republican leaders said they have taken measures to provide social distancing, and committee meetings will be streamed online to reduce crowd sizes.

Here are some issues legislative leaders and Gov. Kim Reynolds said likely will be considered:

Schools, Voting laws, Redistricting

, The Legislature will approve new congressional and legislative district, based on updated figures from the U.S. Census, and for the first time in 40 years that action will occur when state government is controlled by one party. Iowa has a system that relies on nonpartisan drawing of districts, but if the Legislature rejects the proposals twice, a third map can be redrawn by lawmakers. Democrats have implored Republicans to hold to Iowa’s nonpartisan traditions in redistricting, but neither House Speaker Pat Grassley nor Whitver would commit to approving one of the first two maps.

“No, I’m absolutely not going to make that commitment,” Grassley said.

Reynolds encouraged legislative leaders to accept one of the first couple of maps and said she has confidence lawmakers will approve a fair and balanced map that Iowans deserve.

Taxes, Criminal justice reforms, Guns-Constitutional Amendment and

Abortion.Many Republicans have called for amending the Iowa Constitution to declare there is no right to an abortion. That would require approval by separately elected Legislatures and then a public vote. The Senate last year passed such a resolution but it failed in the House so the process likely will start again. The measure is a response to an Iowa Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that struck down a legislatively approved 72-hour waiting period for an abortion. The court declared the state constitution guarantees women the freedom to make their own health decisions, including whether to terminate a pregnancy.