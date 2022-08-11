Abortion Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17 in Prairie City, Iowa. Reynolds asked the Iowa courts on Thursday to allow her to implement a 2018 law banning abortions once cardiac activity is detected. The law was blocked by a judge in 2019, as unconstitutional. 

 Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the state courts on Thursday to allow her to implement a law banning most abortions that a judge permanently blocked in 2019.

Reynolds previously said she would turn to the courts instead of calling a special session to hold a divisive abortion debate and vote just months before she and several other Republican leaders run for reelection. The court filing is just the first step in a legal battle that could take months to resolve and end up before the Iowa Supreme Court again.

