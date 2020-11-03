DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Joni Ernst won reelection to her Iowa U.S. Senate seat Tuesday after an expensive and at times bruising race against Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

Voters gave another term to Ernst following a campaign that featured a blizzard of television ads and three heated televised debates. The two candidates had more than $170 million in spending on media as parties and interest groups poured money into the race, one of the costliest in the nation.

It was a more intense race than in 2014, when Ernst breezed into office with an 8-point victory thanks in part to an image molded by television ads of her riding a motorcycle, shooting a handgun and promising to make big-spenders in Washington “squeal.” The squeal ad in particular vaulted Ernst to national attention, as she walked through a barn while noting she “grew up castrating hogs on an Iowa farm” and was ready to cut pork. The ad was interspersed with scenes of pigs and the sounds of squeals.

In her campaign for reelection, Ernst portrayed herself as deeply conservative but willing to work with Democrats when possible.

Victor Litzi, 64, of Council Bluffs, backed Ernst, saying the Republican “is proven.”

“Theresa Greenfield has come out of nowhere and she is backed by the liberals,” he said.

Gloria Mazza, 67, a Republican from the Des Moines suburb of Clive, also voted for Ernst in part because she was effective in her first term.

“She’s such a bipartisan senator. She works very hard for the state,” Mazza said.