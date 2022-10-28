Pelosi Husband Assaulted

Police investigators work outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday in San Francisco. 

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott. The intruder yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers.

