Few enough might say that the situation today is similar to what they experienced nine months ago; fewer still can say they’ve taken charge of a university, when that wasn’t part of the plan.

In the wake of COVID-19 and financial circumstances that unraveled with bitter timing at Missouri Western State University — and, then, the departure of the previous president — Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy finds herself in that leadership role. Like Matthew J. Wilson was, Kennedy is a relative newcomer to St. Joseph, coming from Akron, Ohio, at the start of the year. The vice provost, who became interim president in early August, originally hails from Kansas City, Missouri.

“It has been a little bit of a challenge, but I can tell you that when I came to Missouri nine months ago to be at Missouri Western, it was a really good fit for me.”

Nathan Scott, who was elected earlier this year to the post of student government president by a vote of peer pupils at Missouri Western, agrees. Seldom hesitant to convey the input of students chewing his ear off about the impact of seven-figure budget cuts decided last spring and summer, Scott found the new leadership to his liking. Transparency and communication are clearly valued, Scott said of Kennedy.

“It’s been great to get to know her and get an understanding of our path forward as a university,” he said. “We’ve had a ton of understanding; I think we’ve had a ton of cooperation so far, so I’m really excited to see, as we move forward, how things play out.”

Kennedy, who has worked for more than 20 years in higher education, said she has a passion for student success and, given her origins as well as close family ties in Missouri and Kansas, considers where she is now “an opportunity to come home.” She presided over her first formal commencement ceremony of Missouri Western students on Sept. 20. She’s otherwise been quite busy; her very first day, Aug. 3, featured hours of conversations with Gov. Mike Parson about COVID-19 response policy.

“The last year was a difficult year,” Kennedy said. “It was a difficult and somewhat painful year ... My role as interim president is to kind of come in and say, ‘OK, Missouri Western, let’s turn that corner, let’s get us moving a positive direction and let’s determine a future for ourselves.’ So that’s really what I’m doing.”

Her role as interim president is defined by the Board of Governors, appointed by Parson’s office. According to Chairman Lee Tieman, the board is prepared to leave Kennedy in place for this academic year, and into the 2021-2022 year, if need be. Wilson’s predecessor, Dr. Robert Vartabedian, made his intent to retire known in early 2018, before Wilson took over in July 2019. Following Wilson’s year of service, a new search process will be initiated, and may operate on a similar time scale.

Scott considers the university in good hands in the interim, and perhaps beyond.

“We definitely need to stabilize after having such massive changes,” he said. “I think, with President Kennedy, we definitely have a chance.”