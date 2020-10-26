SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California prison officials did a poor job requiring inmates and staff to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and even “perplexingly loosened” their policy just as cases were spiking, the state’s inspector general said Monday.

More than 15,500 inmates have been infected, and 76 died as outbreaks ballooned in several of the state’s prisons, including San Quentin north of San Francisco, home to the state’s death row. More than 4,200 employees were sickened and 10 have died statewide.

Yet there was “frequent noncompliance” by both inmates and staff with department mandates for wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from one another, Inspector General Roy Wesley said in the report.

It blames lax enforcement by supervisors and managers for “increasing the risk of additional, preventable infections.”

Just seven of the corrections department’s more than 63,000 employees were referred for formal investigations or punishment for misconduct for ignoring face covering or physical distancing requirements.

The inspector general said those “relaxed requirements appeared to unnecessarily increase the risk” given that the virus can be spread even when people stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart, the increased difficulty in enforcing the new standard, and the “volatile nature of a prison environment.”

The department had plenty of masks, unlike many institutions in the early stages of the pandemic, inspectors found.

Corrections Secretary Kathleen Allison, in a response to the report, said the department “will continue its effort to consistently enforce those policies and procedures.”