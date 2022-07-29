Europe Economy

Steam leaves a cooling tower of the Lichterfelde gas-fired power plant in March in Berlin, Germany. 

 Associated Press

LONDON — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine, but the economy managed better-than-expected, if meager, growth in the second quarter.

Annual inflation in the eurozone's 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

