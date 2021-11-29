NEW DELHI — Indian lawmakers on Monday repealed agricultural legislation that provoked a year of nationwide protests from farmers, in a move that was seen as a major reversal and rare climbdown for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which had ardently defended the controversial reforms.
The Farm Laws Repeal bill passed the lower and upper houses of Parliament with scant debate — ten days after Modi announced the surprise decision to withdraw the three laws in a televised national address.
Protesting farmers have hunkered down in makeshift camps outside the capital of New Delhi since November of last year to demand the removal of the laws, which they fear would drastically shrink their incomes.
Rakesh Tikait, a top farmer leader, said that they needed government assurances of guaranteed prices for certain essential crops, like wheat and rice — a system introduced in the 1960s to help India shore up its food reserves and prevent shortages.
