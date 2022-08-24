Election 2022 Senate Missouri Wood

John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, questions the witnesses as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds a hearing on June 16 at the Capitol in Washington. 

 Associated Press

John Wood, a Republican running as an independent in the U.S. Senate race in Missouri, announced Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the race.

Wood said on Twitter that he decided not to challenge Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

