Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK | Amazon said Thursday that nearly 20,000 of its front-line U.S. workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

But the online retail behemoth, revealing the data for the first time, said that the infection rate of its employees was well below that seen in the general U.S. population. The disclosure comes after months of pressure from Amazon workers and labor groups calling for the company to divulge the COVID-19 numbers.

Amazon said in a corporate blog that it provided the data as part of its effort to keep employees informed, and to share details and best practices with governments and other companies.

UN chief: World is living in `shadow of nuclear catastrophe'

UNITED NATIONS | U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Friday that the world is living "in the shadow of nuclear catastrophe," fueled by growing distrust and tensions between the nuclear powers.

The U.N. chief told a high-level meeting to commemorate the recent International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons that progress on ridding the world of nuclear weapons "has stalled and is at risk of backsliding." And he said strains between countries that possess nuclear weapons "have increased nuclear risks."

As examples, Guterres has expressed deep concern at the escalating disputes between the Trump administration and China. Relations between the U.S. and Russia are at a low point. Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan are feuding over Kashmir, and India just had a border skirmish with China. And North Korea boasts about its nuclear weapons.

UK, EU leaders to discuss Brexit, free trade talks

BRUSSELS | The European Union and Britain said Friday that wide gaps remained in their fraught talks on a rudimentary trade agreement following the Brexit divorce and called for intensified negotiations before a deadline in a couple of weeks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have a video conference Saturday to chart the way forward, but the EU's top official relied more on hope and perseverance than rational analysis that a deal could still be struck..

EU negotiator Michel Barnier backed her up, saying that even if there was positive news on minor issues after another week of talks, there remained "persistent serious divergences on matters of major importance for the European Union." These include state aid rules, fishing rights and regulations on business to ensure British firms can't gain an unfair advantage in the vast EU market by undermining the bloc's social, labor and environmental rules.

Asia Today: Australia, New Zealand to partially open borders

CANBERRA, Australia | Australia and New Zealand on Friday announced a partial opening of their borders to travel between the neighboring countries.

Passengers will be able to fly to the Australian cities of Sydney and Darwin without going into quarantine from Oct. 16 if they have spent at least two weeks in parts of New Zealand that are not considered to be a COVID-19 hot spot, Transport Minister Michael McCormack said.

But New Zealand will continue to insist on travelers from Australia going into hotel quarantine for two weeks on arrival.