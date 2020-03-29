Dad twirled mom around the dance floor at the Frog Hop Ballroom in the late 1940s. Thirty years later, I danced to disco music — or tried to — at the Green Pepper and Kowalski’s Lounge. Every Saturday night now, hundreds of folks waltz and do the two-step to country tunes at the Eagles Lodge, area senior centers and other venues.

Over the years, St. Joseph folks have loved to dance. And through stories and ads, the News-Press and the Gazette have mirrored the trends.

My parents played “In the Mood,” “Begin the Beguine” and other swing tunes by Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey and Artie Shaw. “We saw those bands at the Frog Hop, you know,” dad said one day. “They all came through town every few years, and we’d always go.”

Growing up, I was into rock and roll, as were most of my friends. We didn’t think much of disco when “Saturday Night Fever” came along in 1977. But our dates always wanted to dance, so whether I liked it or not we went to the Green Pepper — the city’s first disco — and Kowalski’s Lounge.

Kowalski’s was located in the Shangri-La Motel on the North Belt, roughly where El Maguey is now, and the Green Pepper was in that funky building on the North Belt currently occupied by Mattress Firm. On May 27, 1978, Gazette reporter Tom Clinkenbeard wrote a story on the success of the Green Pepper: “The music begins softly at 9 p.m. and builds from that point. By midnight, everyone has disco fever except the owners, who are too busy counting the proceeds.”

Disco fever grew and was such a big deal that six months later News-Press reporter Denise Kerns wrote and designed a full-page spread, “Doing it — to a disco beat,” with photos by Don Bradley and Doug Atkins. A large part of the story dealt with the rise in popularity of dance lessons. “We had 50 calls in a week from people wanting to take disco lessons,” said Sharon Kay McBee, who offered them with partner Charlie Crotty.

Kerns continued: “Disco is fast replacing jogging as the national form of recreation. It’s a way to be active, have fun, see people, be seen, join a crowd …”

That draws a smile from Jack Frost, drummer of the group Friends, which has played country tunes at the Eagles Lodge and other area venues for years. “You could say the same for the country crowd,” he said. “Some folks who come out to hear us and dance are in their 80s.”

Frost’s first band was the Teen Kings, in 1957, with Bugsy Maugh, Bob Silvey and Larry Buck. “We played a lot of sock hops at high schools.” In Friends, he’s with bassist Jesse Barbosa, guitarist Jeff Lux and keyboardist Mark Morris, and they play a variety of styles in addition to country. All told, thousands have danced to Frost’s music over the last 60 years. “All the crowds have had one thing in common,” he said. “They’re out on the town, having fun.”

Now, remembering grandma and grandpa — those old canes they used, that smelly liniment they wore — and thinking they missed out, please realize: They were young once, too. A Gazette story on Dec. 31, 1922, noted that New Year’s Eve dinner-dances were planned at several spots in town, including the Elks Club, Hotel Robidoux, the Benton Club, Moila, the Metropole, the Country Club and the St. Charles Hotel.

“Can you imagine anything,” the story said, “so interesting, so exciting, as the mere thought of dinner being served from 10 o’clock to midnight? And after that there will be dancing! Won’t it be grand? Oh, boy!”

And we thought WE had fun.