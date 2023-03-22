Pennsylvania Farm Show

People view antique tractors at the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan. 11 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. 

 Associated Press

As tractors became more sophisticated over the past two decades, the big manufacturers allowed farmers fewer options for repairs. Rather than hiring independent repair shops, farmers have increasingly had to wait for company-authorized dealers to arrive. Getting repairs could take days, often leading to lost time and high costs.

A new memorandum of understanding between the country's largest farm equipment maker, John Deere Corp., and the American Farm Bureau Federation is now raising hopes that U.S. farmers will finally regain the right to repair more of their own equipment.

