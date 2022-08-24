Abortion

Demonstrators march and gather near the Texas state Capitol on June 24 in Austin following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

 Associated Press

A federal judge in Idaho has barred the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies over concerns that it violates a federal law on emergency care.

The ruling Wednesday evening came after a federal judge this week in Texas made the opposite call, barring the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that would require Texas hospitals to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk.

