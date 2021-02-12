On Feb. 6, St. Joseph saw its first IceBowl fundraising event.

IceBowl is an annual charity disc golf event played all over the country. This year was the first one at Bartlett Park in St Joseph.

The event was organized by Chris Prudden, Colin McNulty, Pauly Cross and Billy Carter with the help of the Saint Joe Disc Golf Club and the Blow’n and Throw’n Disc Golf Club. The group raised money for the St. Joseph Evening Optimist Club and collected canned goods to donate to an undetermined food bank.

“We set a goal of $500 and chose the Evening Optimists because as president, I was aware of the group’s struggle to do fundraisers due to COVID,” Prudden said.

With only a couple of months of preparation, more than 75 people played that day. There also was a raffle, a side contest and more. More than $2,000 was raised.