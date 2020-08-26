I-229 is closed for bridge maintenance in both directions between Highland Ave. and Route 36.

The route was closed off starting on Monday. All ramps are closed along the stretch of the road work. The closure is around the clock from Monday to Thursday.

Scott Stephens, the Northwest MoDOT Bridge Engineer, said this project is a routine closure in order to get a few different things done.

“We have our electricians that are working on some lights, trying to get all them working," Stephens said."Cleaning up, you know, clean everything up, we got to delete Street Sweepers up there, clean it up and water trucks flushing the bridge, painting some steel, you know, it's very it's a kind of a corrosive environment around the river catches a lot of wind and cold weather.”

The closure does not have a designated detour route. This has caused more trucks and through traffic to go downtown.

“A lot of people I think, would go ahead and use a 29 instead of 229. And some of the people downtown might, you know, might exit on some of the different streets or they would probably just exit beforehand,” Stephens said.

The construction is set to finish on time. The four day project was to get multiple projects done on the roadway.

we should be finishing up tomorrow afternoon and really, we're just trying to get as much done as we can,” Stephens said.

I-229 will be reopened Thursday afternoon, Stephens said hopefully by 4:00 p.m.. Its important to use increased caution when driving on alternate routes and downtown because of increased traffic and tractor trailer use.