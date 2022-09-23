Tropical Weather Canada

Pedestrians shield themselves with umbrellas while walking along the Halifax waterfront as rain falls ahead of Hurricane Fiona making landfall Friday in Halifax.

 The Canadian Press via AP

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.

Hurricane Fiona was forecast to make landfall Saturday morning. The Canadian Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane watch over extensive coastal expanses of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona should reach the area as a “large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.”

