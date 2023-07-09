Tick Trick

This photo provided by researcher Sam England in June 2023 shows a tick sitting on a flower.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Hungry ticks have some slick tricks. They can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals, new research shows.

Humans and animals naturally pick up static charges as they go about their days. And those charges are enough to give ticks a boost to their next blood meal, according to a study published Friday in the journal Current Biology.

