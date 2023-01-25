The Human Bean presented its largest donation to date to the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.
Year seven of Coffee for a Cure set another record. The Human Bean took in $10,525.94 in sales and tips on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the annual event supporting area breast cancer survivors. With the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary match, that brings the grand total to $21,051.88, which benefits the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund. In 2021, the event generated $20,146.
Coffee for a Cure happens every October. Nationwide, The Human Bean has raised $2.6 million in the past 16 years to benefit breast cancer causes in local communities. The money raised at The Human Bean in St. Joseph stays in the region.
Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary has been a devoted supporter of this event since it started locally at The Human Bean in 2016. The Auxiliary oversees the Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, which provides mammograms, education and post diagnosis support for breast cancer patients in our area. The fund also aids patients who need financial help while undergoing breast cancer treatment.
Not including this year’s event, The Human Bean in St. Joseph has donated about $45,000 and the Auxiliary has matched that, for a total of almost $90,000 to help area breast cancer patients.
