Human Bean check presentation

From left, Julie Gaddie, PhD, Mosaic Life Care Foundation President, Rocky Massin, Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Vice-President and Morgan Spencer, The Human Bean. 

 Submitted photo

The Human Bean presented its largest donation to date to the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.

Year seven of Coffee for a Cure set another record. The Human Bean took in $10,525.94 in sales and tips on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the annual event supporting area breast cancer survivors. With the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary match, that brings the grand total to $21,051.88, which benefits the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund. In 2021, the event generated $20,146.

