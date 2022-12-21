More than 155,000 Americans who shared their DNA for science are about to learn something in return: Do they have some particularly worrisome genes?
It’s part of a massive project to unravel how people’s genetics, environments and habits interact to determine their overall health. The National Institutes of Health said Tuesday it’s now starting to notify participants about some early findings — if they carry variants that can cause any of 59 inherited diseases or trigger medication problems.
Because everyone with the same gene won’t have the same health outcome, sharing those results may spur new discoveries.
All of Us is an unprecedented effort to reduce health disparities and end today’s one-size-fits-all care. Researchers aim to track 1 million people from all walks of life for at least a decade to better understand the complex combinations of factors that determine why one sibling gets sick and not another, or why a cure for one patient fails in another.
Volunteers share DNA samples, medical records, fitness tracking and answer health questions. About 560,000 have enrolled so far — importantly, nearly half from racial and ethnic groups historically left out of medical research.
“I kind of shudder to think about what could happen if I hadn’t known this,” said Rachele Peterson, an NIH employee participating in the study.
An All of Us genetic counselor broke the news to the Philadelphia woman that she was at increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer because of a gene named BRCA-2.
The knowledge “allows you to take charge,” said Peterson, who plans to discuss options with her own doctor such as increased breast cancer screening or whether to consider precautionary ovary removal.
An estimated 2% to 3% of study participants will learn they have a well-known genetic variant that can cause certain cancers, heart conditions or other disorders.
