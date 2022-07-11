Since his NBA Summer League debut on July 7, former Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins has made an impact in his minutes off the bench for the Houston Rockets.
In for just over 19 minutes per game, Hudgins has averaged seven points a game in the three games he’s played so far in Las Vegas.
Hudgins had seven points on 50% shooting against the Orlando Magic in his Summer League debut. He also tallied two rebounds and an assist in what was a quiet second half.
In his second game against second overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Hudgins saw his shots fall at a higher efficiency in what was the shortest amount of playing time he saw in the three games; he only logged 14 minutes against the Thunder. With his steady shooting form, he had nine points on 3-4 shooting. He was also a facilitator for the team’s offense with four assists.
His third game didn’t see quite as much productivity as the previous contests. In 20 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs, Hudgins had five points on 1-5 shooting with one rebound and a steal.
Hudgins signed a two-way contract with Houston in June following the NBA Draft. His two-way contract means he’ll spend most of his time with the Rocket’s G-League affiliate, but he still has one more game in Las Vegas for Summer League against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 14 before the Summer League tournament begins.
