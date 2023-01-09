St. Joseph Housing Authority

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the award of $24.7 million to 98 local public housing authorities (PHAs) across the country to provide permanent affordable housing to non-elderly persons with disabilities. This award allows these PHAs to house up to 2,210 additional families, and further support community integration for persons with disabilities. In Missouri, the following agencies received funding:

City of St. Joseph Housing Authority received $55,376 for vouchers and $24,500 for fees

