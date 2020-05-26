More individuals being at home actually helped a new local greenhouse business in Savannah by increasing sales.

Huckleberry Gardens, located at 9229 U.S. Highway 59, offers a variety of annuals, succulents, herbs, vegetables and unique planters. Kaitlyn Ruoff, the owner, started the business in 2014 when she was in high school, but she recently expanded it with a greenhouse and larger layout.

After many aspects of life getting put on hold, including her final semester in college at Northwest Missouri State University, Ruoff thought her business would be a challenge.

“I was wondering if I was even going to make money this year with the greenhouse and I didn’t think people would be buying plants, but it was the exact opposite,” Ruoff said.

The past couple of months have been crazier than Ruoff expected and she believes it has to do with people having more time on their hands and wanting something new to do.

Ruoff’s business also offers a safe area to shop with not being as populated as a larger store.

“It’s pretty easy to not have to be close to customers because we’re in a greenhouse and I can stand inside while they’re shopping and I haven’t had to do a whole lot differently,” Ruoff said.

Ruoff offered delivery at the beginning, but business has been so high that she’s unable to leave anymore to deliver.

The annual plants started out as the most popular for Ruoff, but she sold out quickly and interest moved to her decorative hanging baskets.

“Right now it’s succulents because I got an order of several hundred in last week, so I have a good variety to choose from,” Ruoff said.

Ruoff feels like her business has been fortunate during the pandemic, and she already is making plans for expansion and business in the next year.