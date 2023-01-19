When it turns cold, like it did in mid-December, wildlife’s main goal is to stay warm. Otherwise, they will lose body heat and get frostbite or hypothermia, which can lead to death, just like in humans, according to Missouri Department of Conservation.
Wildlife does not have the ability to put on more layers of clothing, or drink hot liquids; so how do they stay warm?
During the fall, mammals will grow an undercoat of denser fur, with long hollow fur on top. This fur retains heat and absorbs sunlight, which allows them to soak up as much warmth as possible, reads a release from MDC.
Birds trap pockets of air around their bodies with their feathers to stay warm.
"That is why you see birds that appear to be "fluffier" in the winter. Animals may also cuddle together for warmth. By sharing each other’s body heat, each individual can slow down their metabolic rate to conserve energy," reads the release.
Animals also store and eat more food in the fall of the year to build up a layer of fat below the skin. This layer of fat provides insulation while allowing the body to have a reserve for energy. By collecting and storing nuts and other food items, wildlife will have the necessary food reserves for energy when finding food is scarce, reports the MDC.
"Most animals stay active during winter and may eat up to 35% of their body weight each day. But, when it gets really cold, most animals will hunker down and stay put. Being less active, their metabolism will slow down and they typically look for shelter in an area where the wind is not blowing and where they are out of the elements," states the release.
One way to aid in wildlife survival through the winter is keeping vegetation upright. By not cutting dormant vegetation until mid-March, this will provide food sources and cover during winter. Also, planting evergreens helps block wind and provide areas of cover for wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.