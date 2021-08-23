“Terrorists Strike!” screams the headline -- two words, the full width of a page, bannered across the News-Press in a manner so rare as to be shocking, and yet so appropriate to the events at hand.
Midmorning on Sept. 11, 2001, colleagues throughout the local News-Press & Gazette Co. workforce came together around the idea that we should publish an “EXTRA” edition of that day’s paper as soon as possible.
The mission required no debate or marching orders. Everyone immediately grasped we needed to account for what we had witnessed that morning in a historic, keepsake edition. And we needed to be there for our customers, telling important stories that mattered deeply to people throughout St. Joseph and the surrounding region.
In the language of the craft, the unfolding story would require multiple “decks” to the headline to relate a cascade of tragedies that until then had been unthinkable:
“World Trade Center collapses” /
“Pentagon in flames” /
“Four passenger jets crash” /
"‘Horrendous’ death toll feared”
It seemed that everything had changed in an instant. Or maybe we simply had woken up to a reality that had been years in the making -- a changed world where radicals on the global stage could strike deep into America, cruelly wiping away thousands of lives while delivering a devastating blow to our psyche.
The last time anyone could recall that the News-Press had published an “EXTRA” was the celebratory issue on Aug. 14, 1945. “WAR ENDS” the newspaper declared that day. This time would be different.
American Airlines Flight 11 was hijacked in the air at 9:14 a.m. (10:14 a.m. in New York); it crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 9:46 a.m.
I cannot recall when I knew the plane had been commandeered by terrorists, only that television screens soon were showing shocking images of the passenger jet striking the tower between the 93rd and 99th floors.
Without the context that would come later, I wanted to believe it was a tragic accident, or perhaps the work of a single deranged person. But within minutes, United Airlines Flight 175 had met a similar fate, crashing into the South Tower at 10:03 a.m.
Little more than a half hour later, at 10:37 a.m,, American Airlines Flight 77 pierced the outer ring of the Pentagon. Finally, United Airlines Flight 93 violently slammed into a field outside Shanksville, Pa., at 11:03 a.m.
Actually, “finally” proved to be a gross inaccuracy. The South Tower collapsed at 10:59 a.m. to the horror of the watching world. The North Tower came down at 11:28 a.m.
I have two enduring memories from this day, and neither is of the terrorists who did so much to harm our country.
First, the News-Press family of journalists and supporting staff rose to the occasion with distinguished performance. And second, our community stood up to this moment in history as one people, united.
An ‘EXTRA’ for the ages
The News-Press team credits Kevin Smith, then circulation director and now director of NPG Printing, with proposing the newspaper’s first “EXTRA” edition in 56 years. But Kevin would be quick to point out it took teamwork across multiple departments to convert his vision into reality.
Production and distribution workers and the newsroom staff -- editors, designers, photographers, reporters and clerks pressed into service on a moment’s notice -- flipped the normal nighttime production cycle in less than three hours. The first copies “hot off the press” were being hawked on St. Joseph street corners by early afternoon. Two press runs soon would push the total to 50,000 copies.
The quick turnaround was matched by the quality of the journalism.
Scanning the pages now you will find the familiar bylines of Alonzo Weston, Marshall White and Greg Kozol, among others, telling the stories of anxious loved ones, military units going on alert and pastors offering prayers. Others unnamed and working behind the scenes shared equally in making this one of the News-Press’ finest hours, on one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.
And then there is this:
When you consider the changing ways in which people get their news and information these days, this “EXTRA” eventually may lay claim to another distinction in local journalism history. The only “EXTRA” in the last 76 years (and counting) possibly could be the last to be distributed in the centuries-only tradition of street-hawking of a printed paper relating dramatic and important events of great local interest.
One people, united
As for the community’s legacy from that time of crisis two decades ago, the historical record is equally impressive.
In the days that followed the attacks, while reporters elsewhere began tallying the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost, the News-Press was filled with accounts of thousands of local and area residents turning out for prayer services, of volunteers and our service members joining the recovery efforts, and of local blood collection sites being overwhelmed with donors.
The region responded as one community, united, prompting comparisons to the outpouring of volunteers and relief workers during the Great Flood of 1993.
The collective will of the people was summed up by Ken Newton, then the News-Press’ senior columnist and a keen observer. Ken wrote that week, “Terror had a good day” but this was far from over.
You don’t have to be a cynic to think that some of this sense of shared purpose may have been lost in recent years, that perhaps our loyalties are too deeply divided to sustain a similar response. We have work to do, no doubt.
But given the example of Sept. 11, 2001, it would be a big leap to venture the thought that this community would not link arms again when the circumstances demand it. And when that happens, “EXTRA” or not, I expect the News-Press to be there again to bring that important story of resilience and strength to light.
Dennis Ellsworth was the News-Press executive editor from 2000 to 2018. His retirement activities include serving as executive director of the Missouri Sunshine Coalition, a nonprofit group that promotes the benefits of the state’s open meetings and open records law.
