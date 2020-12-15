How to plan virtual office parties this holiday season

Holiday parties are a tradition at many businesses. A 2019 survey from the outplacement services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas found that 76 percent of companies planned to hold holiday parties in 2019.

As popular as holiday office parties may be, few businesses are likely to gather in person this holiday season as the world continues to confront the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing guidelines may put many holiday office parties on indefinite hold, but there are still ways for employees to gather this holiday season.

Virtual meeting apps like Zoom have helped many businesses stay connected during the pandemic, and there's no reason why the same platform cannot be utilized when hosting virtual office parties this holiday season. While it might not be the same as planning in person holiday office parties, planning a virtual office get-together can still capture the spirit of the holiday season.