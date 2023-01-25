Caring Black Man Massaging Injured Leg Of Girlfriend After Running Together Outdoors

A man massages a woman's calf after she strained the muscle while running. 

 Getty Images

Repetitive strain injuries can upset workflow and compromise exercise routines. Though such injuries are often characterized as nuisances, for many people they're much more than a minor inconvenience.

Data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration indicates that repetitive strain injuries (RSI) affect roughly 1.8 million workers in the United States each year. Such injuries are common across the globe, as researchers in Sweden estimate that roughly one in 50 workers is suffering from the symptoms of RSI. 

