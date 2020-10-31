A Democratic county chairperson attended a meeting at a restaurant in late February, a few days before the first coronavirus case would be announced in Missouri. He died days later from a virus that’s taken the lives of some nearly 3,000 Missourians.

Lauren Gepford, the state Democratic party’s executive director, was in attendance. She was worried about her own health after embracing Albert Grimes, the Henry County Democratic chair, but couldn’t grasp in the moment just how quickly politics would change, and how Grimes could’ve died.

“At that point, the governor was still saying that the only positive cases in the state were due to travel outside of the country. Al hadn’t been outside of the country in years,” she said. “I mean we hugged and everything. It was mid-February, like everyone thinks it’s a hoax, or Republicans think it’s a hoax.”

The latest iteration of the coronavirus would not, of course, be a hoax. Missouri Governor Mike Parson, the very politician Gepford accuses of not taking the virus seriously, would go on to contract it.

As suddenly as Grimes died, the election season changed. Swiftly dispatched were the days of packed indoor events, handshakes and even in-person meetings between the party’s top leaders.

Not long after Grimes’ death, perhaps even before, the pandemic turned into a partisan issue. Five months after his passing, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and State Auditor Nicole Galloway called for a statewide mask-mandate.

She reiterated her position during a campaign stop in St. Joseph on Oct. 21, even as Parson maintains local governmental leadership should make the call on mask mandates. Parson did, however, institute a stay-at-home order on April 3 after 38 other states already had done so.

Campaign choreography

Campaign events are now highly choreographed, some complete with guest lists and advance work that measures the square footage of venues.

“I still encounter quite a few people who are shaking hands or wanting to give hugs,” Gepford said. “And that’s been a harder thing for people to overcome, especially since folks have been so isolated the last couple of months.”

Parson hasn’t completely stopped shaking hands. During a visit to a Cameron prison, a News-Press NOW reporter saw him welcoming a greeting party with a firm shake. Prominent Democrats like former Vice President Joe Biden have also been spotted shaking hands, and Parson’s public schedule usually involves several events a day.

In contrast, a recent Galloway campaign event required everyone to be masked, and attendees were socially distanced with the group they arrived with. Galloway told News-Press NOW the stringent requirements are a sign of how she’d govern.

Bill Puett, the Republican Buchanan County sheriff, said he didn’t do any door-to-door campaigning during this year’s primary. He defeated challenger Keith Dudley and will retain his spot as the county’s top law enforcement official.

“Out of respect for the citizens and the community, we didn’t do any door knocking,” Puett said. “I just didn’t want anybody to feel uncomfortable.”

Some traditional talking points have morphed

While the Galloway campaign has been leaning into the state’s coronavirus response, Parson has kept his political barbs to more traditional topics, distancing himself from the pandemic. In recent Facebook posts, Parson criticized Cori Bush, a congressional candidate and prominent Galloway supporter, for a tweet she sent about defunding the Pentagon.

“This is personal,” one of his campaign’s posts reads, referencing Parson’s time in the U.S. Army.

During an editorial board meeting with News-Press NOW, Galloway fired back, saying she does not support defunding the Pentagon and that Parson should be careful when using “guilt by association,” considering alleged sexual abuse by a Missouri Republican state house candidate that he is yet to comment on.

Congressman Sam Graves, a Republican who represents Northwest Missouri, named the economy first when asked about a list of priorities for his second term, a topic just adjacent to the coronavirus.

“Obviously getting the economy back on track (is a big priority),” he said. “And if we don’t open the economy back up or open the country back up, we’re gonna see more and more and more businesses continue to fail.”

Graves also pivoted to priorities like reauthorizing a national defense bill and a proposed bill that would extend relief given to airline companies because of the pandemic.

Will the post office deliver?

More people than ever before are set to cast their votes by mail, either through mail-in voting or absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps no issue has been more polarizing, with Missouri Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft touting in-person voting as the best course of action during multiple St. Joseph visits.

Yinka Faleti, the Democratic challenger for secretary of state, said Ashcroft has grossly mishandled the election, condemning Ashcroft’s decision to appeal a ruling that would’ve allowed mail-in ballots to be returned in person.

An appeals court ruled on Oct. 22 that mail-in ballots must be returned by mail, after Ashcroft asked Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to seek a stay of a lower court’s ruling.

“There is no justification for the secretary of state to be fighting this hard to make it more difficult for Missourians to return their ballots. It is clear that he has only his personal partisan motives in mind and cares nothing about performing his duty as our state’s chief elections officer,” Faleti said.

Ashcroft applauded the upper court’s decision.

“We’re pleased the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed not to change the rules for returning mail-in ballots,” Ashcroft told News-Press NOW in a statement.

Locally, more than 1,500 ballots mailed to Buchanan County voters initially contained the wrong language, meaning some votes could be thrown out. Mary Baack-Garvey, the Republican Buchanan County clerk, said all but about 70 ballots had been returned with the correct language. The error primarily impacted mailed ballots, but some absentee voters who showed up in-person also voted using the wrong language.

Megan Stickley, incumbent Democratic public administrator for Buchanan County, said she voted absentee to make sure her vote is counted.

”I have no way of knowing if COVID-19 will impact my ability to vote in person on Nov. 3rd,” she wrote on Facebook. “I voted absentee because I want to make sure my voice is heard.”

Election night

Many election efforts are warning that Missourians may not know the outcome of all the political races on election night, especially the race for president. Some states have extended the deadline for election authorities to receive ballots, meaning results won’t be certified on Nov. 3.

Baack-Garvey told News-Press NOW that she believes all Buchanan County votes will be tallied on election night.

“Yeah, we’re going to see an influx of absentee ballots,” Baack-Garvey said. “I’ve been here since the year 2000, this is one of the crazier elections.”

All absentee ballots in Missouri must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, not just postmarked by then. Baack-Garvey told News-Press NOW that the quirk line in the state’s law will make counting on election night easier.