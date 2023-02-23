Thanks to impressive nutritional content, oatmeal is the unsung hero of the pantry. While it might not garner the glory of cold-busting chicken soup or sore throat-conquering tea with honey, oatmeal can help people overcome common illnesses like stomach bugs. The United States Department of Agriculture's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that women consume between 21 and 25 grams of fiber each day and advises men to consume between 30 and 38 grams of fiber each day. A single one-cup serving provides four grams of dietary fiber, and that doesn't even include the additional fiber many people get when they add fruits and berries to their morning bowl of oatmeal. But it's the fiber in the oats themselves that can be especially valuable for individuals who have digestive disorders or those want to prevent them. For example, experts with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health note that the insoluble fiber found in oats has been linked to a 40 percent lower risk for diverticular disease. Individuals confronting constipation should know that the fiber in oatmeal can help to soften stool, which can allow food to pass through the digestive system more quickly. Livestrong.com also notes that the fiber in oatmeal can help people overcome diarrhea by absorbing water and adding bulk and volume to stool.
