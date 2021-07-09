Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Friday, ending a holiday-shortened week with their third straight weekly gain.
The S&P 500 rose to another record high, led by banks and technology stocks. Big companies will start reporting their quarterly earnings next week, starting with the major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 48.73 points, or 1.1%, to 4,369.55.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 448.23 points, or 1.3%, to 34,870.16.
The Nasdaq rose 142.13 points, or 1%, to 14,701.92.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.33 points, or 2.2%, to 2,280.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 17.21 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is up 83.81 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 62.59 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 25.76 points, or 1.1%.
