Children can learn about the importance of giving back at an early age. Youngsters who become accustomed to volunteering and supporting charities may be more inclined to continue doing so as they get older.

Parents magazine reports that the number of parents with young children who are volunteering and getting involved has increased in recent years. As family schedules continue to be busy, charitable work done as a family unit can be an ideal way to spend time together and engage in activities for the greater good.

Kids can get involved in many different charitable efforts. Quite often children are forward thinkers and innovators and may have their own unique ideas in regard to volunteering or charitable work, but the following are some ways kids can get involved in giving back.

Donate food. Children can easily gather food to donate to a food pantry in the area. Set aside a bag to donate and pick one item for the donation bin each time the family visits the supermarket. When the bag is full, deliver it to an organization in need. Children also may work with their schools to have a collection box on campus and encourage other families to donate.

Participate in a walk or run. Walks or runs for a cause are popular events in which participants solicit pledges tied to their performances. While these are traditionally group efforts, COVID-19 may change the way future walks are organized. Participants may be able to do a walk or run on their own and still raise funds for local charities.

Be a buddy. Children can be paired up with a senior at a nursing home, a child at a children’s hospital or even a kid who is new to the neighborhood and hasn’t yet made school friends. Companionship can be a great gift.

Get involved in a cleanup campaign. Picking up litter from parks, beaches, streets, and even around school grounds can be a great foray into volunteer work. Go beyond just removing trash. Organize a planting event or remove brush and weeds as well.

Collect funds. Children can learn the joy of charitable giving by starting small. Keep a change collection jar at home and toss change from shopping excursions or coins they may find while out and about in the community. When the jar is filled, cash in the coins and donate to a charity of your child’s choosing.