January is often known as a time for making resolutions and starting fresh, but the New Year can also be a time for starting a new hobby.
There were a total of 385,000 people in Missouri unemployed at the height of the pandemic with numbers down to 124,000 at the start of 2021.
Unemployment combined with stay-at-home orders and periodic quarantine meant more people looking for jobs, picking up at-home projects, and finding ways to make the most of social isolation.
The Mayo Clinic puts trying something new or picking up a hobby at the top of the list of self care during the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteering is just one of the ways to give back while making an impact on the community.
“We have some pre-established opportunities around town through the parks department,” said Chuck Kempf, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Civic Facilities. “Someone can do the Adopt-A-Park or Adopt-A-Parkway/Trail program.”
The department works alongside citizen volunteers in efforts to clean up and maintain one of Saint Joseph’s 28 parks or 12 parkways around the city.
“Not a lot of people are interested in signing up during this time of the year but they can start immediately if they want,” said Kempf. “Anytime we get storms or any kind of wind, we end up with quite a bit of debris like organic material and tree branches.
Most clean up has to be completed before mowing and planting in the spring.
“People can also call up if they want to do something special like work on the longer trails, ball fields, paint or stain the park shelters,” said Kempf. “Our biggest thing is making sure everyone stays safe.”
If you are looking to show off your specialized crafting or computer skills there are often a small amount of opportunities to work on projects at places like the Senior Center at Joyce Ray Patterson and Remington Nature Center.
There are also 55 groups and organizations that meet at the senior center for citizens over 50 years old. A few activities include swing dancing, line dancing lessons, and various fitness classes.
The Rolling Hills consolidated libraries are another great option to exercise the brain or give back to the community for all ages.
“We always have room for volunteers that can help at our branch itself or in the bookstore with Books Revisited, '' said Sarah Sieg, Youth Services Librarian. “Volunteers will be doing anything from light cleaning such as dusting to shelving materials.”
Reading can be fun for the family with weekly toddler time, family game night, babytime, and computer classes where users will expand their knowledge involving technology.
“Other times they may be assisting with the Summer Reading Program and Adult Winter Reading Challenge,” said Sieg. “During those times volunteers will be making crafts and putting together gift and prize packages.”
The next reading challenge begins January third and is open to adults 18 and over that can be completed virtually. Digital sources have especially become a great option for the past years for numerous reasons. By signing up for library cards, individuals will have access to over 3,000 magazines from around the world, audiobooks, coloring books, and videos.
All organizations links can be found by visiting stjosephmo.gov
