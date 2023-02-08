Cute little baby boy, eating mashed vegetables for lunch, mom feeding him

A mom feeds her baby boy mashed vegetables for lunch. 

 Getty Images

Parents in the United States may assume baby food is free of impurities, but a recent research review highlights the much different reality: Most foods made for babies and toddlers have some amount of toxic heavy metals.

The contaminants include metals, such as lead and arsenic, that can harm brain development, and contribute to learning and behavior problems in children. And they are found in everything from rice cereals to formula to pureed vegetables.

